Expansion OK'd for Belmont school: Planning Commission puts Merry...

A proposed expansion of the Merry Moppet Preschool and Belmont Oaks Academy in Belmont to increase enrollment and improve student-teacher ratios was approved by the Planning Commission Tuesday. The commission voted 6-0 to approve construction of a new classroom and renovations on the school's Carlmont Drive campus just off Ralston Avenue so the school can increase enrollment and hire additional staff.

