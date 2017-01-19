Expansion OK'd for Belmont school: Planning Commission puts Merry...
A proposed expansion of the Merry Moppet Preschool and Belmont Oaks Academy in Belmont to increase enrollment and improve student-teacher ratios was approved by the Planning Commission Tuesday. The commission voted 6-0 to approve construction of a new classroom and renovations on the school's Carlmont Drive campus just off Ralston Avenue so the school can increase enrollment and hire additional staff.
