Dogs Perish in Belmont House Fire
Three dogs perished in a house fire Monday morning in Belmont. A resident, who discovered the fire, was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after unsuccessfully attempting to rescue the dogs.
Read more at City of Belmont.
