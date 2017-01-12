Commission Recruitment

Commission Recruitment

Tuesday Jan 10

The City of Belmont is currently recruiting residents interested in serving on various City Commissions. The deadline to apply is 5:00 P.M. , and the application is available on the City's website: www.belmont.gov under "City Council and Commissions," by calling 595-7408 or 595-7413, or in person at the City Manager's Office or the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, One Twin Pines Lane.

