Commission Recruitment
The City of Belmont is currently recruiting residents interested in serving on various City Commissions. The deadline to apply is 5:00 P.M. , and the application is available on the City's website: www.belmont.gov under "City Council and Commissions," by calling 595-7408 or 595-7413, or in person at the City Manager's Office or the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, One Twin Pines Lane.
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Sat
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
