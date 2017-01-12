Belmont sets the stage for affordable...

Belmont sets the stage for affordable housing: City Council adopts...

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont officials took a major step forward for affordable housing Tuesday with council approval of new development fees and requirements for certain residential projects to provide a percentage of units at below-market rates. The City Council voted unanimously to approve a new zoning ordinance requiring large for-sale residential projects to provide affordable units on site along with an in-lieu impact fee structure outlining the fees required from other types of projects, including hotel, retail, office and smaller residential projects, to help pay for affordable housing in Belmont.

Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

