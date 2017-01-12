Belmont sets the stage for affordable housing: City Council adopts...
Belmont officials took a major step forward for affordable housing Tuesday with council approval of new development fees and requirements for certain residential projects to provide a percentage of units at below-market rates. The City Council voted unanimously to approve a new zoning ordinance requiring large for-sale residential projects to provide affordable units on site along with an in-lieu impact fee structure outlining the fees required from other types of projects, including hotel, retail, office and smaller residential projects, to help pay for affordable housing in Belmont.
