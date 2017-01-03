Atherton, Menlo Park: Friday deadline...

Atherton, Menlo Park: Friday deadline to challenge school tax ballot rebuttals

Friday, Jan. 6, is the deadline for the public to challenge the language of the rebuttals to the arguments for and against the parcel tax measure, Measure X, that will go before voters in the Menlo Park City School district on March 7. During a 10-day public review period, registered voters in the school district may challenge the language of the rebuttal arguments. "The Menlo Park City School District has some of the best K-8 schools in California - Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll and Hillview - with talented, dedicated teachers and staff.

