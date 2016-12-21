Wrong-Way Driver Causes Multi-Car Collision
A multi-car collision, caused by a wrong-way driver resulted in traffic on southbound El Camino being diverted for almost 2 hours early this afternoon. Two drivers were injured and the cause is under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Lauren
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC