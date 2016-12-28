School officials eye stricter dog rules: Belmont-Redwood Shores...

Dog owners in Belmont and Redwood Shores hoping for their canine companions to enjoy unrestricted access to the fields and open spaces on local school campuses may find themselves barking up the wrong tree. The Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees is set to soon consider a policy limiting the hours when man's best friend may be permitted on school grounds.

