San Mateo County package thief caught on camera
This time it was a Belmont home in the 500 block of Marine Avenue that was victimized last Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials. The suspect pulled up to the porch on a black bicycle, took the package, and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.
