Massive toy drive aids service organizations: Wonderland of Christmas ...
More than 35 Bay Area children's service charities will be able to give more toys to their clients this holiday season, thanks to a Belmont mother-daughter duo that spends each year collecting toys and planning unique holiday decorations for their seasonal, pop-up toy "workshop." Now in its 22nd year, the Bob Hoskins Toy Drive provides each of the organizations with at least five enormous boxes of toys, Carolyn Hoskins and daughter Kate Hoskins estimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC