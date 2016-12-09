Massive toy drive aids service organizations: Wonderland of Christmas ...

More than 35 Bay Area children's service charities will be able to give more toys to their clients this holiday season, thanks to a Belmont mother-daughter duo that spends each year collecting toys and planning unique holiday decorations for their seasonal, pop-up toy "workshop." Now in its 22nd year, the Bob Hoskins Toy Drive provides each of the organizations with at least five enormous boxes of toys, Carolyn Hoskins and daughter Kate Hoskins estimate.

