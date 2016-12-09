Massive toy drive aids service organi...

Massive toy drive aids service organizations: Wonderland of Christmas ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

More than 35 Bay Area children's service charities will be able to give more toys to their clients this holiday season, thanks to a Belmont mother-daughter duo that spends each year collecting toys and planning unique holiday decorations for their seasonal, pop-up toy "workshop." Now in its 22nd year, the Bob Hoskins Toy Drive provides each of the organizations with at least five enormous boxes of toys, Carolyn Hoskins and daughter Kate Hoskins estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Dec 19 tam6cats 128
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC