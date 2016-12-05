Good news: Birth announcements
Charlee Harris and Marisol Sturtevant, of San Ramon, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 14, 2016. Shane Connolly and Michelle Wilson, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Lauren
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC