Fractured Hearts & Lurid Details Continues Through New Year's Eve at Irt Theater

Now through January 2, 2017 BAD REP will be in residence at IRT in NYC. The collaborative group will present a 'wHoly, unHoliday series of events' which include "Fractured Hearts & Lurid Details", a play written by Pamela Enz and directed by Vera Beren along with several pop-up workshops facilitated by Connie Noyes, visiting cohort from Chicago.

