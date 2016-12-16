Downtown dreams taking shape: Belmont Planning Commission discusses draft Belmont Village plan
Creating a more centralized downtown and connecting areas of the city has long been a dream for Belmont officials and a specific plan for future improvements took another key step this week. The Belmont Planning Commission reviewed zoning measures included in the Belmont Village Specific Plan, which will provide structure for the vision of the updated downtown.
