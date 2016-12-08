Big step in Ralston Hall rehab: Work ...

Big step in Ralston Hall rehab: Work to restore, renovate historic...

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

The restoration and update of the historic Ralston Hall building on the Notre Dame de Namur University campus in Belmont took a big step forward Tuesday with Planning Commission approval of plan details. The commission voted 6-0 to approve NDNU's Certificate of Appropriateness for this project, which outlines the university's plan to conduct a full seismic upgrade while preserving and restoring the historic building's elements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

