Alleged Burlingame burglar could face life in prison

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A Burlingame man with a history of residential burglary could face life in prison after being charged with a Millbrae crime and allegedly ramming an undercover police vehicle with a stolen car in Belmont, according to prosecutors. Charles Walter Chelossi, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies Thursday related to two crimes he allegedly committed in August.

