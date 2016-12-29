Alleged Burlingame burglar could face life in prison
A Burlingame man with a history of residential burglary could face life in prison after being charged with a Millbrae crime and allegedly ramming an undercover police vehicle with a stolen car in Belmont, according to prosecutors. Charles Walter Chelossi, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies Thursday related to two crimes he allegedly committed in August.
