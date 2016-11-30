Belmont gives green light to bike and pedestrian plan
Want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help alleviate traffic congestion and get healthier? Belmont officials hope to make those goals easier to attain and safer to achieve with the city's very first comprehensive Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. Whether you live, commute through or shop in Belmont, city officials want more people of all ages to start biking and walking.
