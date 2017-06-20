Womena s Club holds last card party t...

Womena s Club holds last card party till September

Tuesday Jun 20

In its last meeting until September, the Belmar Women's Club held a card party at 10 a.m. inside Brandl restaurant on Friday, June 16. The group schedules the events two or three times a month through September and June. Members and nonmembers interact with people from the town while having lunch, playing cards and board games.

