Womena s Club holds last card party till September
In its last meeting until September, the Belmar Women's Club held a card party at 10 a.m. inside Brandl restaurant on Friday, June 16. The group schedules the events two or three times a month through September and June. Members and nonmembers interact with people from the town while having lunch, playing cards and board games.
