Wall asks that schools not be polling places

Wall Township has called for all four district elementary schools - Allenwood, Central, Old Mill and West Belmar - to be removed as polling places for any elections. Superintendent Cheryl Dyer wrote a letter to Robina SMajor, administrator for the Board of Elections, asking that the schools be removed, saying, "the safety of the students and peace of mind of their parents necessitates eliminating the schools as polling places."

