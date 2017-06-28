Wall asks that schools not be polling places
Wall Township has called for all four district elementary schools - Allenwood, Central, Old Mill and West Belmar - to be removed as polling places for any elections. Superintendent Cheryl Dyer wrote a letter to Robina SMajor, administrator for the Board of Elections, asking that the schools be removed, saying, "the safety of the students and peace of mind of their parents necessitates eliminating the schools as polling places."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Jul 8
|USS LIBERTY
|32
|Handicapped Person Endangered due to Tourist Trap
|Jul 3
|jburns
|1
|Handicapped Person Endangerment
|Jul 3
|jatkins
|2
|Lost Black Cat!
|Jun 14
|ericaammer
|1
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun '17
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun '17
|APstories
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC