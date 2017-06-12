Town to raise money to repair vandali...

Town to raise money to repair vandalized World War I statue

11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Asbury Park Press reports Belmar's "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue was severely damaged. The statue depicts an infantryman walking with a rifle and a grenade and was dedicated in 1930.

