The Latest: Missing teen swimmers ID'...

The Latest: Missing teen swimmers ID'd as search suspended

Friday Jun 16

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing swimmers off Atlantic City, and police have identified the teens. The two teenagers went missing after going into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, after lifeguards had left for the day.

