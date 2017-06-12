Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey Elects Renna as President
Kacy Campion Renna of Wall Township, N.J., was elected president of the Professional Insurance Agents of New Jersey at the association's annual business meeting at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Renna is CEO of Connelly-Campion-Wright in Belmar, N.J., and a second-generation president of PIANJ. Her father, Frank "Skip" Campion, served as president of the association in 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Black Cat!
|6 hr
|ericaammer
|1
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Mon
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun 6
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|May 31
|Ken Fidler
|2
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC