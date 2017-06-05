Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyf...

Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers if they don't follow these rules

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Sea Girt police posted a message on their Facebook page Thursday encouraging the use of licensed taxi companies when going to and from the Parker House bar and restaurant two blocks from the beach on First Avenue. Uber and Lyft drivers, meanwhile, have been warned not to drop off or pick up rides anywhere but from a legal parking space or else they will be ticketed without warning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e... Tue Unclegus 1
Asbury Park Walking Tours Jun 2 APstories 1
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 May 31 Ken Fidler 2
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May '17 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC