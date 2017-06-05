Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers if they don't follow these rules
Sea Girt police posted a message on their Facebook page Thursday encouraging the use of licensed taxi companies when going to and from the Parker House bar and restaurant two blocks from the beach on First Avenue. Uber and Lyft drivers, meanwhile, have been warned not to drop off or pick up rides anywhere but from a legal parking space or else they will be ticketed without warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Tue
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|May 31
|Ken Fidler
|2
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC