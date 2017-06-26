Jamie Otis celebrates at baby shower ahead of daughter's birth
The 30-year-old reality star was fAated by family and friends at a surprise party Saturday in Belmar, N.J., after announcing she's expecting a baby girl with husband Doug Hehner. "I can't say 'thank you' enough to everyone who came to shower our sweet baby Hehner with love & gifts.
