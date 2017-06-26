Jamie Otis celebrates at baby shower ...

Jamie Otis celebrates at baby shower ahead of daughter's birth

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: UPI

The 30-year-old reality star was fAated by family and friends at a surprise party Saturday in Belmar, N.J., after announcing she's expecting a baby girl with husband Doug Hehner. "I can't say 'thank you' enough to everyone who came to shower our sweet baby Hehner with love & gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost Black Cat! Jun 14 ericaammer 1
News Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ... Jun 12 Night crawler8063 1
News Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e... Jun 6 Unclegus 1
Asbury Park Walking Tours Jun 2 APstories 1
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 May 31 Ken Fidler 2
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May '17 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,794 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC