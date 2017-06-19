High risk for rip currents all along Jersey Shore, forecasters warn
As tempting as the ocean's waters may be for some to escape what's expected to be hot, muggy conditions, rip currents pose a serious risk to beachgoers this weekend, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has declared a high risk for rip currents all along the Atlantic coastline of New Jersey.
