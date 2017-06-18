Fundraising underway for family, after drowning death of 13-year-old
A fundraising drive has been launched for the families of a 13-year-old drowning victim and her 12-year-old cousin, who remains in critical condition from the same tragic incident Thursday night. Organizers of a gofundme.com page for the girls' families said they had raised more than $35,000 as of Sunday afternoon and Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty had announced a pledge of $20,000 from the annual Mayor's Ball.
