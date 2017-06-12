Ex-baseball coach facing sexting retr...

Former St. Rose High School baseball coach Bartholomew McInerney leaves the courtroom of Anthony Mellaci Jr., at Monmouth County Superior Court, after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual misconduct in 2010 TRENTON -- The disgraced former baseball coach convicted of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with some of his players will have to testify at his retrial if he wants a new panel of jurors to hear his claims that the talks with the teens were not sexually motivated, a state appellate court has ruled.

