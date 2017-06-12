Ex-baseball coach facing sexting retrial has to testify if he wants jurors to hear his side, cour...
Former St. Rose High School baseball coach Bartholomew McInerney leaves the courtroom of Anthony Mellaci Jr., at Monmouth County Superior Court, after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual misconduct in 2010 TRENTON -- The disgraced former baseball coach convicted of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with some of his players will have to testify at his retrial if he wants a new panel of jurors to hear his claims that the talks with the teens were not sexually motivated, a state appellate court has ruled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Black Cat!
|Wed
|ericaammer
|1
|Jersey Shore town threatens Uber, Lyft drivers ...
|Jun 12
|Night crawler8063
|1
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun 6
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|May 31
|Ken Fidler
|2
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC