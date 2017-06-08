Eighth-graders get the win at Steam T...

Eighth-graders get the win at Steam Tank Makerfest

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Star News Group

Belmar Elementary School hosts their second annual steam tank makerfest on Thursday, June 1 in the school's auditorium and Belmar's eighth grade team took the win. There were 98 students in fifth to eighth grade from Avon, Brielle, HW Mountz, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights and Belmar.

