Drunk drivers, not paid drivers, are the problem | Quigley

Last year's Star Ledger headline said, "DUI crackdown in 19 New Jersey towns," and this year's headline said, "Jersey shore towns cracking down on Uber, Lyft drivers outside bars." So what changed? Last summer shore towns coordinated their efforts to prevent, or at least prosecute, drunk drivers, but this year's target is the sober drivers who'll get them home safely.

