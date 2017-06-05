Court upholds firing of cop who had s...

Court upholds firing of cop who had sex with woman he arrested, report says

ASBURY PARK - An appellate court panel has upheld the 2015 firing of city officer for engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman he arrested , the Asbury Park Press reported. Former Asbury Park Patrolman Antonio Martinez and another officer arrested the woman on drug charges on Sept.

