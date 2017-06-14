Council proposes ordinance to address...

Council proposes ordinance to address summer traffic

The borough council introduced an ordinance to make changes to traffic flow, parking and signage at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 13. According to the proposed ordinance, parking will be prohibited on the south side of 18th Avenue from Main Street to Newa SBedford Street on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturdays from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sundays from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. One-way streets have also been established on 19th Avenue, going eastbound from Bradley Terrace to B Street; Redmond Avenue going eastbound for the entire length of the roadway; and 17th Avenue going westbound from B Street to Main Street. Parking will be permitted on both sides of each road.

