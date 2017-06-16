Belmar Elementary student drowns, cou...

Belmar Elementary student drowns, cousin on life support

A 13-year-old Belmar girl has drowned and her 12-year-old cousin remains on life support at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City after being pulled from the ocean near 9th Avenue on Thursday night. Both girls attended Belmar Elementary School and were in the sixth and fifth grades respectively.

