Belmar community raises $55,000 in ju...

Belmar community raises $55,000 in just 2 days after 13-year-old girl drowns

Community members have raised more than $55,000 in less than two days for the families of a young girl who drowned and died in the strong surf Thursday, and another who remains on life support. A 12-year-old remained on life support Saturday after she was pulled from the strong surf off Belmar between 9th and 11th Avenues on Thursday night.

