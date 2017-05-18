Teen pleads not guilty to strangling,...

Teen pleads not guilty to strangling, robbing Sarah Stern

Monday May 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

FREEHOLD -- Liam McAtasney, implicated by his housemate in the killing of Sarah Stern, pleaded not guilty Monday to strangling her and throwing her body off a bridge to steal her life savings. McAtasney, 19, made his court appearance on Monday, three weeks after a grand jury indicted him on seven charges in connection with Stern's Dec. 2 death.

