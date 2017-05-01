Senators call for blocking Trumpa s executive order on oil drilling

Speaking outside the new Taylor Pavilion in Belmar on Monday, New Jersey's two U.S. senators said they would introduce legislation aimed at preventing an executive order by President Donald Trump from bringing off-shore oil drilling to the New Jersey coast. Democrats Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, who were in Belmar for the pavilion's grand opening, said their "Coast Anti-Drilling Act" was prompted by the executive order signed by the Republican president on Friday to expand oil and gas exploration and production in the Outer Continental Shelf.

