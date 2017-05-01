Senators call for blocking Trumpa s executive order on oil drilling
Speaking outside the new Taylor Pavilion in Belmar on Monday, New Jersey's two U.S. senators said they would introduce legislation aimed at preventing an executive order by President Donald Trump from bringing off-shore oil drilling to the New Jersey coast. Democrats Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, who were in Belmar for the pavilion's grand opening, said their "Coast Anti-Drilling Act" was prompted by the executive order signed by the Republican president on Friday to expand oil and gas exploration and production in the Outer Continental Shelf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC