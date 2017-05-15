Seafood, music, crafts and yes, there...

Seafood, music, crafts and yes, there will beer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Star News Group

That's what the Belmar Tourism Commission, presenters of the NJ Seafood Festival, want everyone to know as Belmar's biggest annual event approaches this week. The festival starts Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and continues through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. But first, about that beer: Mayor Matthew Doherty has ended a week of suds suspense by announcing that Ritchie & Page Distributing Co., Inc. of Robbinsville will be running the always popular beer tent at the festival, replacing Shore Point Distributors of New Brunswick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May 6 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar '17 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar '17 maybe need some s... 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC