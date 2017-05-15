Seafood, music, crafts and yes, there will beer

That's what the Belmar Tourism Commission, presenters of the NJ Seafood Festival, want everyone to know as Belmar's biggest annual event approaches this week. The festival starts Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and continues through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. But first, about that beer: Mayor Matthew Doherty has ended a week of suds suspense by announcing that Ritchie & Page Distributing Co., Inc. of Robbinsville will be running the always popular beer tent at the festival, replacing Shore Point Distributors of New Brunswick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.