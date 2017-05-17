Popular Jersey Shore festival scores new beer source
BELMAR -- A Robbinsville-based beer distributor will serve booze at one of the largest festivals at the Jersey Shore after Belmar banned its previous distributor for locking out 120 union workers. The New Jersey Seafood Festival in Belmar , which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is the unofficial kickoff to summer in the popular Jersey Shore town, was willing to forego the beer tent after Freehold-based Shore Point Distributing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May 6
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC