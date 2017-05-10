MM Electric, LLC Celebrates 10 Years ...

MM Electric, LLC Celebrates 10 Years in Business

Read more: SBWire

What started out as an Italian American's dream of owning his own business is now celebrating a decade serving customers in central New Jersey. Mike Masotti, who had previously worked as an electrician in Italy, immigrated to the United States when he was 24 years old.

Belmar, NJ

