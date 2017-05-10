MM Electric, LLC Celebrates 10 Years in Business
What started out as an Italian American's dream of owning his own business is now celebrating a decade serving customers in central New Jersey. Mike Masotti, who had previously worked as an electrician in Italy, immigrated to the United States when he was 24 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May 6
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC