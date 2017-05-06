Mayor Doherty bans beer distributor from Seafood Festival

Citing a labor dispute, Mayor Matthew Doherty announced that Shore Point Distributors will be barred from selling beer at the borough's biggest annual event, the New Jersey Seafood Festival later this month. "Because of a lock out of their employees, Shore Point Distributors will not be permitted to sell beer at the NJ Seafood Festival in Belmar," the mayor wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

