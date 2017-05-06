Mayor Doherty bans beer distributor from Seafood Festival
Citing a labor dispute, Mayor Matthew Doherty announced that Shore Point Distributors will be barred from selling beer at the borough's biggest annual event, the New Jersey Seafood Festival later this month. "Because of a lock out of their employees, Shore Point Distributors will not be permitted to sell beer at the NJ Seafood Festival in Belmar," the mayor wrote in a post on his Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May 6
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC