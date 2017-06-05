Man told cab driver 'I don't pay non-...

Man told cab driver 'I don't pay non-Americans' during robbery, police say

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BRADLEY BEACH - An Ocean County man was charged with multiple offenses Sunday after he allegedly refused to pay an area taxi cab driver because he claimed he doesn't pay immigrants, police said. On Sunday, Jackson Township resident Kevin Tague took a $12 cab ride - provided by "Homestead Taxi" - from Asbury Park to Belmar but refused to pay the driver for the service upon reaching his destination, police said the complaint.

