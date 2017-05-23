First assistant Monmouth County prosecutor among Christie's picks for Superior Court
The Monmouth County prosecutor's right-hand man, Marc LeMieux, was nominated Thursday to the Superior Court bench, Gov. Chris Christie announced in a statement. LeMieux, of Belmar, was among two other Superior Court nominees from Monmouth County -- Lourdes Lucas of Fair Haven and Daniel L. Weiss of Asbury Park -- and one from Ocean County, Deborah S. Hanlon-Schron.
