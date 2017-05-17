Council continues mutual aid discussion

Council continues mutual aid discussion

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Star News Group

The borough council is taking action in response to letters received from Spring Lake First Aid Squad and Belmar First Aid Squad stating their inability to continue to provide mutual aid. Both Belmar and Spring Lake cited an increase in the volume of calls to Lake Como over the past year, which has created a manpower issue.

