Comedy show will support Sandy-affected families

Thursday May 25 Read more: Star News Group

Come out June 10 beginning at 8 p.m. to raise funds for a good cause. This event is not your typical benefit; it is a comedy show at the Beach Haus Brewery, 801 Main St. "We work together to pass policies that make life better for everyday people, change institutions, hold corporations accountable and ensure elected officials stand with us, their constituents," said Priscilla Robinson.

