Christie vetoes bill to extend seasonal liquor licenses
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed several Jersey Shore bars with coveted seasonal liquor licenses to sell booze earlier in the year. The governor, calling the legislation "unnecessary" and harmful to places that hold year-round licenses in his veto message, supported the policy in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
