Cheers! NJ Seafood Festival in Belmar will have beer despite labor dispute

Beer will flow at the New Jersey Seafood Festival after borough officials uninvited their long-time operator because of a private labor dispute. Ritchie & Paige, the Robbinsville-based distributor of Budweiser products in Hunterdon, Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties reached an agreement with Mayor Matt Doherty to run the beer tent at the festival Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Doherty had refunded Shore Point's $10,000 fee after the company locked out their 113 members on April 30 after contract negotiations stalled over pensions, a proposed wage freeze and health insurance, according to Teamsters Local 701 .

