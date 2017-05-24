Brielle Elementary hosts district-wide spelling bee

From words like cab and dog to macaroni and periwinkle, students from all over the school district converged at Brielle Elementary School [BES] last Thursday to challenge their knowledge and compete for their school at the 36th annual Spelling Bee. The rules were simple for the first ten rounds; students must pronounce the word before and after spelling, the words were chosen in advance, students were able to "retrace their steps" when spelling in case they needed to start over, and the students were told to stand in a tape sqaure on the ground when spelling - a clever idea conjured up by BES.

