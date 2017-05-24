Brielle Elementary hosts district-wid...

Brielle Elementary hosts district-wide spelling bee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Star News Group

From words like cab and dog to macaroni and periwinkle, students from all over the school district converged at Brielle Elementary School [BES] last Thursday to challenge their knowledge and compete for their school at the 36th annual Spelling Bee. The rules were simple for the first ten rounds; students must pronounce the word before and after spelling, the words were chosen in advance, students were able to "retrace their steps" when spelling in case they needed to start over, and the students were told to stand in a tape sqaure on the ground when spelling - a clever idea conjured up by BES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asbury Park Walking Tours 19 hr APstories 1
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 May 31 Ken Fidler 2
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May 6 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC