Belmar Seafood Festival hits the Jersey Shore

BELMAR -- Prawns, crabs and clams drew upward of 100,000 to the Jersey Shore this weekend at the Belmar Seafood Festival. From Friday to Sunday, vendors camped at Silver Lake Park, located in Monmouth County's Belmar borough, attracting locals to grab a bite of deep-fried shrimp, shop for handmade decorations, and listen to live music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.