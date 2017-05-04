Belmar pavilion, destroyed by Sandy, stands once again

Memorial Day Weekend is still a few weeks away, but for the many people who will flock to Belmar during the summer, a key piece of the boardwalk destroyed by superstorm Sandy reopened on Monday. With Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker along with Rep. Frank Pallone in attendance, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Taylor Pavilion.

