Teen charged in death of Sarah Stern not getting released, appellate court says

FREEHOLD -- One of two friends accused in the death of Sarah Stern lost a bid to get out of jail while prosecutors prepare their case against him. A state appellate court on Tuesday refused to reverse a Superior Court judge's decision to keep Preston Taylor behind bars rather than let him move home with his parents.

