Rutherford's lucky day? Borough aiming for St. Patrick's Day parade
Rutherford mulls idea of a St. Patrick's Day parade Rutherford residents are planning a new spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day parade down Park Avenue Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pqipdN The Rutherford St. Patrick's Day party committee in 2017 donated a check for $2,300 to the Rutherford Food Pantry. RUTHERFORD - A group of bagpipers are looking to start up a new Rutherford spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day Parade down Park Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Belmar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|2
|Two Ships and a Tale 2
|Mar '17
|maybe need some s...
|1
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC