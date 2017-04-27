Rutherford's lucky day? Borough aimin...

Rutherford's lucky day? Borough aiming for St. Patrick's Day parade

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Rutherford mulls idea of a St. Patrick's Day parade Rutherford residents are planning a new spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day parade down Park Avenue Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pqipdN The Rutherford St. Patrick's Day party committee in 2017 donated a check for $2,300 to the Rutherford Food Pantry. RUTHERFORD - A group of bagpipers are looking to start up a new Rutherford spring tradition - a St. Patrick's Day Parade down Park Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr 16 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar '17 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar '17 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC