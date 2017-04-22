Route 35 bridge closure Friday tied to police investigation
Authorities briefly closed both north and south lanes of the Route 35 bridge in Belmar on Friday afternoon due to an "active police investigation." 3:50 p.m. to 4:11 p.m. and reopened "immediately after the investigation was complete" but declined to say whether the police activity involved efforts to locate the remains of Sarah Stern of Neptune City, a homicide victim whose body was dropped from the bridge last December.
