Route 35 bridge closure Friday tied t...

Route 35 bridge closure Friday tied to police investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Star News Group

Authorities briefly closed both north and south lanes of the Route 35 bridge in Belmar on Friday afternoon due to an "active police investigation." 3:50 p.m. to 4:11 p.m. and reopened "immediately after the investigation was complete" but declined to say whether the police activity involved efforts to locate the remains of Sarah Stern of Neptune City, a homicide victim whose body was dropped from the bridge last December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News Group.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr 16 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mar '17 Lifelong resident 2
News Two Ships and a Tale 2 Mar '17 maybe need some s... 1
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
See all Belmar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmar Forum Now

Belmar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Belmar, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC