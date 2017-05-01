Man who admitted throwing friend's bo...

Man who admitted throwing friend's body off bridge tops Week in Crime

Friday Apr 28 Read more: NJ.com

A Monmouth County teen pleaded guilty to throwing the body of his childhood friend from the Route 35 bridge in Belmar and agreed to testify against the man accused of strangling her in December. In another case, a Salem County man who allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her more than 30 times as their children slept in a nearby room was indicted.

